Leni denies knowing ‘blueprint’

Vice President Leni G. Robredo said yesterday that she has no personal knowledge about the alleged “blueprint” to oust President Duterte from office.

Speaking to reporters in Tiwi, Albay, Robredo denied the existence of the blueprint that was allegedly prepared by former United States Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.

Robredo, interim chairperson of the Liberal Party, disclosed that she met Goldberg twice but they didn’t discussed anything about the President.

“First, I was able to talk to Ambassador Goldberg in an event. Second, he made a courtesy call in the office. There was no discussion about the President,” she said.

The Vice President said they “talked about the bilateral relations between the US and the Philippines.”

Robredo believes there is no plot to oust Duterte.

“What is better to the Philippines is instead of calling for the ouster of the President, let us ask the President to listen to our grievances,” she said.

The former Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chairperson said another upheaval would not do any good to the country similar to the incidents in the past. (Raymund F. Antonio)

