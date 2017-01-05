Murray gets a win, but not a ‘selfie’

DOHA (AFP) – World number one Andy Murray claimed his 26th consecutive victory on Wednesday with a battling 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 win over Austria’s Gerald Melzer to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals.

He was joined in the last-eight by second seed Novak Djokovic who eased past Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4 in just 72 minutes before being stunned by his Argentine opponent’s request for a selfie of the pair on court.



“Making a selfie, that’s the first time I have had this experience in my career,’’ said Djokovic. “Horacio – well done, very original.’’

Murray’s 2 hour 23 minute match proved the most exciting of the evening though, and possibly the whole tournament so far.

In a 78-minute first set, Melzer, playing some inspired tennis, saved eight set points before eventually succumbing in a hard-fought tie-break.

The pair traded baseline passing shots, with Melzer the world number 68, matching Murray and looking like he could bring the world number one’s winning streak to an end.

As the match wore on, Murray looked increasingly frustrated by his own game and some of the line calls.

