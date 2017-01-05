Palace orders full support to Miss U hosting

Anticipating the economic benefits associated with the country’s hosting of the Miss Universe pageant this month, Malacañang has directed government agencies to provide “full support” to the upcoming international event.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, however, reminded State agencies to avoid spending public funds for the country’s Miss Universe hosting unless required.



“All heads of departments, bureaus, offices, agencies, or instrumentalities of the government, including State-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and State universities and colleges (SUCs), are hereby enjoined to extend their full support for the hosting of the Miss Universe in coordination with the Department of Tourism (DoT),” Memorandum Circular No. 13 issued by Medialdea said.

“Except for such reasonable resources required in providing support for the hosting of the Pageant, no public funds shall be expended for the hosting of the 2016 Miss Universe pageant,” it added.

Medialdea acknowledged that the Miss Universe pageant would bring “international prestige, publicity, goodwill, and economic benefit to the country.”

The upcoming Miss Universe event will be “a great opportunity for the Philippines to show to the world the country’s natural attractions, modern infrastructure facilities, and above all, the warmth of the Filipino people,” he added.

The 2016 Miss Universe pageant, organized by the private sector in coordination with the Tourism department, will be held later this month at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Around 88 beautiful women from across the world will compete for the crown currently held by Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

