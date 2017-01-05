Sindayen lifts Lady Pirates to 2nd spot

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Center)

8:30 a.m. – CSB vs SBC (jrs)

10 a.m. – CSB vs SBC (m)

11:30 a.m. – CSB vs SBC (w)

1 p.m. – MIT vs CSJL (w)

2:30 p.m. – MIT vs CSJL (m)

Lyceum of the Philippines bucked the holiday season jitters and downed Emilio Aguinaldo, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, yesterday to seize a share of second spot with reigning titlist St. Benilde in the 92nd NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Cherilyn Jhane Sindayen, the team captain, had a hard time finding her groove but still managed to score 12 points while Christine Mirales, Czarina Pauline Orros and La Rainne Fabay pinched in 12, 12 and 10 hits, respectively, to help propel the Lady Pirates to win No. 5 in six outings.



After the game, LPU coach Emil Lontoc blamed his team’s struggles with lack of familiarity of the court.

“Maybe the players are not that used to playing here because we never practiced in this venue not even once,” said Lontoc in Filipino. “That is why I’m planning to hold team practices here soon.”

LPU is targetting nothing less than a Final Four appearance but it will have to overcome Perpetual Help (Jan. 13), Arellano U (Jan. 18) and San Sebastian (Jan. 25) – all Final Four contenders – to accomplish it.

The Lady Generals skidded to 0-7 (win-loss).

In juniors’ action, LPU turned back EAC, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, to stay the only undefeated team with four wins.

The Brigadiers fell to 5-1.

In men’s play, LPU trounced EAC, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, to stay in the Final Four hunt with a 3-3 mark.

The Generals slipped to 0-7.

Related

comments