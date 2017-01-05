What to do if your spouse is against your business

Is there a business that you want to start and go into? Are you sold out with this business idea of yours? Are you convinced that this business will click and will earn huge profits?

But the thing is, your spouse doesn’t approve of it.

Is it right for you to just give up this dream business of yours? Will you heed the call of your heart or the advice of your spouse?



All the signs may be there, except for your spouse’s approval. Maybe you are in the right when it comes to planning, but do remember that you are not the only one who should make decisions.

Marriage is a partnership, just like any business. If you have a business partner, you can’t just use the company’s funds without first consulting your partner.

If you don’t, you can be sure to get into conflict with your business partner. The important thing in any relationship is AGREEMENT. It’s important for people to first come into agreement before making any decision. It is exactly the same with you and your spouse.

So before you continue with whatever plan that you have, here are the things that you first need to do…

ASK YOUR SPOUSE’S OPINION

Two heads are better than one. This is why it’s better if both you and your spouse will brainstorm about the business that you want to get into.

Don’t merely set aside or take for granted the opinion of your spouse because most likely, your spouse is able to share with you some God-given wisdom. Your spouse can be the person God is using to reveal His plan for you and your family.

Maybe your business will be really helpful to a lot of people, but you have to understand one thing. If you pursue what you want without acknowledging your spouse’s opinion, your marriage may fall apart.

Do you want for your business to be able to help a lot of people – everyone around you except you and your own spouse? Again, you should know your priorities by heart. A collapsed marriage for a successful business is never worth it.

CONSIDER TIME WITH YOUR KIDS

If the business that you want will drastically and negatively affect the time that you have with your kids, then it’s not worth it. Remember, your kids will not always be kids. And they will not be around to be with you forever. And this is why you should spend more time with them than with building your business.

Remember this: In our last moments here on Earth, it would not be our business partners who would be taking care of us. It would be our family – our spouse and our children.

PRAY TO GOD

God should be your first priority. You should seek God in everything. You discern if your plans are aligned with the will of God.

Besides, if you put up your own business, there is a capital that you need to raise. Where do you think will this capital come from? Isn’t it that it will come from God because He is your Provider?

So, ask God for wisdom. Ask God to lead you towards the right decision. If ever that God doesn’t tell you the answer directly, He can use other people to reveal His plans to you.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

It’s great that you want to enter into a business, but…

Have you asked your spouse’s opinion about it? Have you considered how it will affect your time with your kids? Have you prayed to God about it? (Chinkee Tan)

Related

comments