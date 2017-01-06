As KL closes door, Suarez off to ‘Worlds’

Host Malaysia’s decision to scrap his event in the Southeast Asian Games this August is forcing lightweight (60 kg.) Charly Suarez to devote his time and energy to a much bigger target this year: the world championships in Hamburg, Germany.

“Wala tayong magagawa. Obey na lang,” said the soft-spoken Suarez yesterday.



As host of the biennial meet, Malaysia enjoys extra privileges like the inclusion of obscure events and the scrapping of traditional disciplines.

A veteran of the 2016 Rio Olympics, Suarez was told that Malaysia doesn’t have a medal contender in his division and even in the welterweight (69 kg.) where Felix Eumir Marcial resides, forcing the hosts to scrap it all together alongside with women’s boxing.

Suarez, 28, was hoping to punch his way to a third gold medal in the SEAG after topping the 2009 (Laos) and 2011 (Indonesia) editions.

Now that his SEAG dreams are over, Suarez has programmed himself to just channel his zest for action to the world championships in September.

“Doon na lang ang ako mag-concentrate ng husto,” said Suarez, a native of Davao del Norte who has been part of the national team since the mid-2000s.

Apart from the worlds in Germany, Suarez can also look forward to the resumption of the AIBA Pro.

Under the agreement he signed with the AIBA Pro, Suarez is not allowed to compete in other tournaments other than the customary ones like the SEAG, Asian Games, continental championships and the Olympics.

