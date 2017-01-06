NBI sues Leila anew

Another criminal complaint has been filed against Sen. Leila M. de Lima by the National Bureau of Investigation for allegedly receiving P8 million in drug money from suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II said yesterday.



Aguirre said that the complaint was filed by the NBI at the Department of Justice before Christmas.

Also charged with De Lima were Espinosa and her former lover and driver-bodyguard Ronnie Dayan.

“Ang public complainant ay ang the NBI, dinemanda silang tatlo kasama si Espinosa,” Aguirre said.

During the hearings conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chaired by Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson on the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, Kerwin testified that he paid protection money for his illegal drug activities and identified police and government officials who received protection money from him, including De Lima.

The latest complaint is the sixth filed against De Lima but Aguirre said that it will no longer be consolidated with the other cases. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

