Second Wish 107.5 Music Awards set

WISH 107.5 celebrates world-class Filipino musicality through the second Wish 107.5 Music Awards (WMA), “Your Wishclusive Gateway to the World,” happening on Jan. 16, Monday, at the SMART-Araneta Coliseum.



The event will also be Wish 107.5’s way of giving back to artists who are behind its ascent from being a newbie FM station to becoming a gateway of homegrown performers to the world.

2016 saw the phenomenal rise of Wish 107.5’s digital platforms. Its YouTube channel, now with over 240 million views and 650,000 subscribers, is recognized internationally for its wide array of WISHclusive performances that highlight the artistry of OPM acts.

The official list of nominees may be viewed on the event’s website, www.wish1075.com/wisha wards, and Wish 107.5’s social media accounts.

For WMA’s sophomore year, the nominees will vie for the following categories: Wish Promising Artist, Best Wish Cover, Best WISHclusive Performance by a Young Artist, Best WISHclusive Performance by a Group or a Duo, Best WISHclusive Performance by a Female Artist, Best WISHclusive Performance by a Male Artist, Best WISHclusive Collaboration, Wish Original Song of the Year by a Group or a Duo, Wish Original Song of the Year by a Female Artist, Wish Original Song of the Year by a Male Artist, Wish Young Artist of the Year, Wish Female Artist of the Year, and Wish Male Artist of the Year.

