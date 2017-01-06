Singer Mocha Uson appointed MTRCB member

PRESIDENTIAL Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said yesterday that singer, dancer, and blogger Mocha Uson was appointed board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Jan. 3.

“I don’t see any reason why she shouldn’t be appointed,” said Andanar during an ambush interview by reporters in Malacañang.



“Mocha is one of the biggest artists that we have in the country. She’s been in the show business world for more than a decade already, she’s an educated person, she’s one of the biggest bloggers that we have in the Philippines, very influential,” Andanar added.

Pressed to comment further on the appointment of Uson, Andanar said: “Why not? What makes her not qualified?”

MTRCB Chairperson Toto Villareal told GMA News that the agency has received the appointment papers of Uson.

“The MTRCB received recently a copy of Ms. Uson’s appointment letter signed by the President but she has yet to assume office in the agency,” said Villareal.

A staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, Uson was earlier named an ambassadress of the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival to help promote the festival movies on social media.

In August 2016, Uson became controversial when it was announced the she would be holding a post at the Bureau of Customs. But she denied it later.

“Ulitin ko po, wala pong official appointment na naganap sa BoC,” Uson said in her statement posted on her Facebook.

“Sa pamamagitan ng aking blog sa social media, sinabi ko na handa po akong tumulong nang walang kapalit na sahod, pangalan or official position. Dahil naniniwala akong hindi lamang po si Pangulong Duterte ang magdadala ng tunay na pagbabago sa ating bayan,” Uson added.

The artist, who is Margaux Justiniano Uson in real life, became popular when she became a member of the all-female sexy group Mocha Girls. The 34-year-old singer studied medicine at the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery but she dropped out during her second year to pursue a career in music. She has also appeared in several movies.

