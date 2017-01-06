The baptism of Jesus

Gospel Reading: Mk 1:7-11

This is what John the Baptist proclaimed: “One mightier than I is coming after me. I am not worthy to stoop and loosen the thongs of his sandals. I have baptized you with water; he will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.” It happened in those days that Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized in the Jordan by John. On coming up out of the water he saw the heavens being torn open and the Spirit, like a dove, descending upon him. And a voice came from the heavens, “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.”



YOU ARE MY BELOVED SON

When Jesus comes out of the water after being baptized by John in the Jordan, he sees the heavens torn apart and the Spirit descending like a dove upon Jesus. A voice from the heavens reveals Jesus’ nature and mission: he is the divine Son of the heavenly Father. “Beloved” recalls the Suffering Servant in the book of the prophet Isaiah (42; 49; 50; 52:13–53:12). Jesus is beloved to the Father because of his obedience even unto death for the salvation of many.

We have become God’s children by virtue of our baptism. This dignity to be God’s adopted children entails a responsibility, that is, a mission to witness to God’s love to the world.

Recall your baptismal promises and ask yourself how you have lived them.

