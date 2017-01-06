Traffic rerouted for ‘Traslacion’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday released its rerouting plan for this year’s “Traslacion” procession in honor of the Black Nazarene on Monday.

The MMDA said all vehicles coming from the northern part of Manila traversing the stretch of Bonifacio Drive southbound (historic landmark Manila Hotel and other offices at Port Area) shall turn right at Roberto S. Oca St., left at Delgado St., left at 25th St., left at Bonifacio Drive, right at A. Soriano St. to Magallanes Drive, right at P. Burgos St., straight to Lagusnilad to Taft Ave. Other vehicles southbound shall turn left at A. Soriano St. to point of destination.



All vehicles using Taft Ave. northbound shall turn right at A. Villegas St. (formerly Arroceros), right at Quezon Bridge to point of destination. Northbound of Quezon Boulevard is open to traffic.

All vehicles from the southern part of Manila passing through the northbound of Roxas Boulevard from T.M. Kalaw St. to P. Burgos St. shall turn right at T.M. Kalaw St. to point of destination.

All vehicles from Quezon City using España Boulevard shall turn right at P. Campa St., left at Andalucia St., right at Fugoso St., left at T. Mapua St. to point of destination.

All public utility jeeps and light vehicles from Espana Boulevard bound for Pier South turn left at Nicanor Reyes St., right at C.M. Recto Ave., straight to Jose Abad Santos Ave., left at Reina Regente St., left at Juan Luna St., left at San Vicente St., take Jones Bridge to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from Divisoria using Recto Ave. shall turn right at T. Alonzo St., right at Fugoso St., left at Oroquieta St., right at Alvarez St., left at Andalucia St. to point of destination.

All vehicles from Legarda St. shall turn right at C.M. Recto Ave. or left at Mendiola to point of destination.

All heavy vehicles and cargo trucks coming from the south shall take President Sergio R. Osmeña Highway (formerly South Superhighway), right at President Elpidio R. Quirino Ave. to Nagtahan via A.H. Lacson St. to Capulong St. and vice versa.

All motorists going to the north or south of Manila were advised to use A.H. Lacson St. to Nagtahan and vice versa or utilize the stretch of Road 10 to Roxas Boulevard and vice versa to point of destination.

Buses coming from the southern part of Manila passing Taft Ave. are not allowed to enter from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and are allowed only up to President Elpidio R. Quirino Ave. as their turning point. (PNA)

