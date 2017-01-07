630 hurt by firecrackers

The Department of Health has recorded 630 firecracker-related injuries from December 21, 2016 to January 5, 2017.

“As of 6 a.m. of January 6, 2017, a total of 630 fireworks-related injuries were recorded by the DoH sentinel sites.



This is 319 cases or 34 percent less than the five-year (2011-2015) average and 292 cases or 32 percent less compared to the same period of last year,” Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said in a press conference yesterday.

“This is also the lowest number of firecracker injuries we have recorded since 2005, when we had established the current surveillance system of 50 sentinel hospitals,” Health spokesperson Eric Tayag added.

(Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)

Related

comments