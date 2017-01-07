BuCor deputy director quits

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Director for Operations Rolando Asuncion has resigned from his job effective immediately.

Asuncion submitted his resignation letter to BuCor Director General Benjamin Delos Santos and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on January 5 because of issues that were raised against him.



On January 4, he said, Delos Santos sent him a text message that read, “Per verbal order of SOJ [Aguirre]: GO on leave pending admin inves. See me n DQ [director’s quarters] for details,” referring to Aguirre

Asuncion said the supposed investigation stemmed from issues such as his alleged involvement in illegal activities and about the car he received from an inmate.

“Pinagli-leave daw po ako ni SOJ accdg as txt msg ni Atty. Delos Santos (Director General) pending admin investigation,” said Asuncion in his text message.

“Patong daw po ako sa illegal activities ng Station Anti-Illegal Drug ng Muntinlupa Police, tumanggap daw ako ng mga sasakyan (Avanzabat pick/up) sa isang inmate na drug personality at kinukuha daw ako sa PCSO which are not true.”

Because of these, he said, he opted to resign.

“Ayaw ko pong lalo nila akong siraan pag magpapatuloy ako sa BuCor kaya minabuti ko pong magresign,” he said.

Asuncion was assigned as BuCor’s deputy director for operations in July 2016. He was also the BuCor’s officer-in-charge until Delos Santos assumed office on December 2.

NO PROBE YET

Aguirre, however, denied that he has ordered any investigation against Asuncion.

“As of this moment, there is no pending investigation against Dep. Director Asuncion,” read a text message from Aguirre.

“We have just received a copy of his resignation but it is the Office of the President who will act on it,” Aguirre noted.

Despite the denial of Aguirre, Asuncion, a retired Police Chief Superintendent, believes that it would be better form him to leave. (JONATHAN M. HICAP & JEFFREY G. DAMICOG)

