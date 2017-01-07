Customs eyes playoff

Games Tomorrow

(Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan)

2 p.m. – MMDA vs PNP

3:30 p.m. – NHA vs AFP

5 p.m. – Malacañang vs Customs

Standings:

Group A: Malacañang (5-2), AFP (4-3), BFP (4-4), MMDA (4-4).

Group B: Customs (7-0), Judiciary (7-1), PNP (6-2), NHA (3-4).

Newcomer Bureau of Customs goes for a playoff for one of two outright semis berths when it battles skidding Malacañang tomorrow in the 5th UNTV Cup at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.



Led by former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes, Marlou Aquino and Berzon Franco, the BOC Transformers are heavily favored over the Malacañang Kamao in their 5 p.m. encounter.

After topping the Group B elims by winning all their six games, the Transformers started their second round campaign with an 84-71 rout of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) last month before the league took a holiday break.

The Malacañang Kamao need to fortify their defense, especially on Duremdes, Aquino and Franco, if they are to stop their two-game skid.

Despite their back-to-back setbacks, the Kamao still lead Group A with a 5-2 card.

UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon said they are grateful to the government of Biñan for allowing the league to hold its first out-of-town matches at its well-maintained sports center.

In other games, Philippine National Police collides with MMDA at 2 p.m. while defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines takes on National Housing Authority at 3:30 p.m.

The top two teams after the second round will advance automatically to the semis with No. 3, 4, 5, 6 teams playing in the quarterfinal series. The No. 3 team faces the No. 6 while the No. 4 teams going up against No. 5. The No. 7 and 8 teams will be eliminated.

Related

comments