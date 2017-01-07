Digong gets 83% approval rating

Malacañang has expressed gratitude to the Filipino people for continuing to support and trust President Duterte as seen by the results of the latest Pulse Asia survey.

“The Palace welcomes the latest Pulse Asia approval and trust ratings of the President which stand at 83 percent. We are grateful for this continued show of public support and confidence to the President,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said.



Abella said the latest high approval and big trust speak volumes about the people’s appreciation of the President’s achievements, especially in the drive against illegal drugs, crime, and corruption.

He said the people now feel secure in and out of their homes as crimes such as homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping have decreased under the President’s watch.

In the Pulse Asia survey conducted last month, the President enjoyed an 83 percent public approval and trust ratings in the last quarter of 2016.

Among the events that occurred before and during the survey period were the burial of President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, resignation of Vice President Leni Robredo from the Cabinet, and the Senate probe into the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa.

Meanwhile, Malacañang has sent its deepest condolences to Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo following the passing of his son, Salvador “Carlo” Panelo III, 27, who died from a heart ailment. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments