Import quota issue a concern for rice farmers

MAMBURAO, Mindoro Occidental – Provincial officials here want the national government to reveal safety nets that would shield rice farmers from the adverse effects of the lifting of the rice import quota that starts this coming June.



Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato has pressed the Department of Agriculture to come up with concrete plans and programs that would prepare rice farmers for such eventuality.

On the other hand, Gov. Gene J. Mendiola is set to meeting Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol to discuss the problem when the DA chief visits the province this weekend.

Mendiola, it was gathered, has prepared the provincial government in taking measures that would help farmers who might find themselves in adverse situations due to the lifting of the rice import quota.

In a press statement released by Sato, the lawmaker revealed she moved for the deferment of Pinol’s confirmation during a Commission on Appointment hearing. (Ben R. Rosario)

