Military truck flips over multiple times; 3 killed

Three government soldiers were killed while 22 others were hurt after a military vehicle boarded by personnel of the 21st Infantry Battalion flipped over several times Friday morning in Barangay Upper Kamuntayan, Talipao, Sulu.



Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) spokesman Army Major Filemon I. Tan Jr. said the three enlisted personnel, whose names remain withheld, were declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians of the hospital where they were rushed.

Tan said the military convoy was traversing Danag-Bilaan road when the brake of the Isuzu truck malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to lose its balance and slip out of the road.

The said truck came from the headquarters going to the operational area.

The injured personnel were immediately brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital for medical attention, 18 of them were later airlifted via C130 to Zamboanga City for further medical attention, with two others sent to a private hospital.

Also airlifted to Zamboanga City were the remains of the three fatalities which were eventually brought to Manila. (Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments