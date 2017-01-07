P5-M taken in supermarket heist

CAMILING, Tarlac – Five robbers bore a hole through two adjacent buildings to enable them enter a popular supermarket and amass P5-million from all its deposit vaults.



In a report submitted to Tarlac Police Provincial Director PSSupt. Westrimundo Obinque, the suspects were able to enter Save Wise Supermarket by drilling their way inside through the walls of the store’s third floor.

The suspects then opened the vaults using acetylene torch and while they were able to open up the vaults, three of them ended up being trapped in the area that paved the way for their arrests.

The three were identified as Joel Saiyan, 31 years old, Howard Bawingan, 37 and Sherwin Bayawei who are all from Barangay Irisan, Baguio City.

The two others, Kelles Balonglong, 35 and Sheryl Padua, 38 were apprehended during a follow-up operation.

(Mar T. Supnad)

Related

comments