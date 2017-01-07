PBA: Terrence fires up Globalport

Game Today

(Angeles City, Pampanga)

5 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs NLEX

Terrence Romeo erupted for 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made sure that Globalport won’t commit the same mistake as it did before the dawn of the new year after turning back Meralco, 97-89, yesterday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Batang Pier squandered three 16-point leads, the last at 44-28 in the second quarter, allowing the Bolts to tie the game at 74-all on a breakaway dunk by Chris Newsome with 9:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.



But Romeo immediately responded by scoring all of his 12 following that slam, giving Globalport the lead that it sustained till the final buzzer.

Romeo led four players in double figures for Globalport, which improved to 4-3 after a frustrating 101-99 loss to Phoenix last Dec. 28 at the nearby Cuneta Astrodome.

That loss forced coach Franz Pumaren, in Europe to attend to some business matters, to cut short his trip and put a quick remedy on Globalport’s dilemma.

“I’m not even supposed to be back,” Pumaren said. “I went back because of that game and I don’t want the team to feel that I abandoned them, cost me additional money for the rebooking. Good thing we won.”

KG Canaleta had 13 points, Mike Cortez and Billy Mamaril scored 12 points apiece while JR Quinahan added 11, including four late that gave Globalport some breathing room.

Reynel Hugnatan had 23 points while rookie Jonathan Grey, who was mainly responsible for the rally, added 18 points but Meralco dropped to 2-5.

Grey scored 10 in the third as the Bolts trimmed the deficit to 72-71 entering the final canto.

Newsome leveled the score at 74-all with his one-handed slam, but Romeo’s four points was sandwiched by a Canaleta triple, putting Globalport in front 81-74, 8:15 to play.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 97 – Romeo 27, Canaleta 13, Cortez 12, Mamaril 12, Quinahan 11, Aban 9, Pringle 9, Maierhofer 2, Paredes 2, Banal 0, Dehesa 0, Pessumal 0, Urbiztondo 0.

MERALCO 89 – Hugnatan 23, Grey 18, Newsome 16, Daquioag 12, Hodge 12, Buenafe 3, Faundo 2, Caram 2, Amer 1, Ferriols 0, Nabong 0, Uyloan 0.

Quarters: 26-19; 51-41; 72-71; 97-89.

