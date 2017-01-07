Ricky show’s New Year special

“Gandang Ricky Reyes Todo na Toh” (GRR TNT) host Ricky Reyes welcomes new year with feng shui master Hanz Cua who will give tips on what to do to bring abundance and success in life.

Feeling hot? Try the new Misty Kool, a high pressure outdoor cooling system invented by a Filipino businessman.



Meet Paola, who was given a wig by Mother Ricky and which changed her life for the better.

Watch how your favorite foods, ham and chorizo, are made and be healthy with Fiber Health.

Hair problems will be solved in all Gandang Ricky Reyes Salons with the following treatments: Regold for kinky hair, SoftWave for dull hair, and natural wigs for hair loss.

Pursue your passion in beauty, learn from the best and enroll at the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Manila, Cubao, Anonas and Fairview.

This year’s first episode of GRR airs today, Saturday, January 7, 9-10 a.m. on GMA News TV.

