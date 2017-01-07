The wedding at Cana

Gospel Reading: Jn 2:1-11

There was a wedding in Cana in Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. Jesus and his disciples were also invited to the wedding. When the wine ran short, the mother of Jesus said to him, “They have no wine.” And Jesus said to her, “Woman, how does your concern affect me? My hour has not yet come.” His mother said to the servers, “Do whatever he tells you.”

Now there were six stone water jars there for Jewish ceremonial washings, each holding twenty to thirty gallons.



Jesus told them, “Fill the jars with water.” So they filled them to the brim. Then he told them, “Draw some out now and take it to the headwaiter.” So they took it. And when the headwaiter tasted the water that had become wine, without knowing where it came from (although the servers who had drawn the water knew), the headwaiter called the bridegroom and said to him, “Everyone serves good wine first, and then when people have drunk freely, an inferior one; but you have kept the good wine until now.” Jesus did this as the beginning of his signs in Cana in Galilee and so revealed his glory, and his disciples began to believe in him.

DO WHATEVER HE TELLS YOU

During the wedding feast at Cana, the wine runs short. The mother of Jesus, who is at the feast, intervenes by telling Jesus about the problem. Jesus’ answer seems strange, but it does not turn off his mother, rather she orders the servants to obey whatever Jesus tells them. At the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, the role of his mother is highlighted. She can see the needs of people and gives a very important advice, “Do whatever he tells you.” Jesus can work wonders in our life if we are open to his ways and do whatever he tells us. How does Jesus speak to us now? He has given us Mother Mary and Mother Church to guide us in our Christian life.

“For the love of God is this, that we keep his commandments. And his commandments are not burdensome” (1 Jn 5:3).

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

