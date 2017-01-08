Alab faces Kaohsiung

Game Today

(Kaohsiung, Taiwan)

3 p.m. – Kaohsiung vs Alab Pilipinas

New imports Sampson Carter and James Hughes look to make a good impression as they make their debut for Alab Pilipinas today against the Kaohsiung Truth in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Kaohsiung Municipal Senior High School gym in Taiwan.

Carter and Hughes were signed by the team during the holiday break as replacements for Korean brothers Dong Jun Lee and Seung Jun Lee, hoping that their additions would boost Alab’s chances in the six-team league.



The two Americans are out to prove that they are worthy additions as Alab plays Kaohsiung at 3 p.m. in their third meeting this season.

Alab, running third at 2-2, won all of its games against Kaohsiung, first a 91-82 win in Baliwag, Bulacan and the other a 93-87 decision in Paranaque City where Bobby Ray Parks erupted for 41 points.

The team coached by Mac Cuan is determined to beat Kaohsiung anew, especially after losing 71-68 to the Singapore Slingers in Alab’s last game before the break last Dec. 19 in Singapore.

Parks will once again lead the Alab attack, and hopefully get plenty of support from the new imports and the local cagers like Fil-Am Lawrence Domingo.

Kaohsiung will be led by Filipino imports Raymar Jose and Achie Iñigo.

