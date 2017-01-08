‘Auring’ forces Caraga residents to flee homes

BUTUAN CITY – Some 500 families in various parts of Caraga region, particularly in Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur were forced to flee their homes as typhoon “Auring” struck the region yesterday.

Initial report coming from regional disaster agencies said most of these affected families fled to safer grounds while others sought refuge to various evacuation centers prepared by responsible agencies.



In Surigao del Sur, 12 barangays in San Miguel town are already flooded when the Tago river reportedly reached to a “high level” due to persistent rains while Hinatuan and Bayabas towns, both in Surigao del Sur province already mobilized their rescue teams and operation centers since Friday afternoon to assist the fleeing affected families.

In his advisory yesterday, Surigao del Sur ‘s provincial disaster chairperson Gov. Vicente T. Pimentel, Jr. urged the public not to wait on any imminent danger posed by typhoon “Auring” and immediately take extra precautionary measures.

Classes in public schools, both elementary and secondary levels in Tandag City, San Miguel, Hinatuan and Bayabas and some affected towns in Surigao del Sur are already suspended since Friday.

Latest advisory from the Agusan del Sur also said that the national highway in Lucena and La Caridad areas in Prosperidad town and Purok 4 in Talacogon town are also flooded due to overflowing creeks and rivers brought about by heavy rains since early Friday morning.

Gov. Adolph Edward G. Plaza already mobilized various rescue teams along the six river tows of Loreto, La Paz, Talacogon, San Luis, Sta. Josefa and Esperanza to assist the affected families.

Meantime the Philippine Coast Guard and Maritime agencies based in Surigao City already ordered the temporary suspension of all vessels and sea crafts bound for Visayas and Luzon and different island towns effective Saturday.

As of 1 p.m. yesterday, the state weather agency also raised Signal No. 1 in the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

