Duterte visits wake of cop killed in Pasay drug operation

President Duterte visited the wake of a policeman killed in a shootout with drug suspects in Pasay City Friday.

After a joint command conference with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police in Malacañang, the Chief Executive travelled to Barangay West Tramo, Tanza, Cavite where the wake of PO1 Enrico Domingo was being held.



The President was accompanied by PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa and Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go.

Duterte handed R250,000 in financial assistance to Marie Domingo, Enrico’s wife, and educational plans for their three children. He also promised to give Marie a job through the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Marie thanked the President for the assistance that she said would be a big help to their three minor children – Sophia Ericka, 9; Simon, 8; and Sean, 4.

The President gave Domingo’s wife a business card and asked her to call him of she needs help. “Kung may problema ka, tawagan mo lang ako.”

Domingo, a member of the Special Operations Unit of the Pasay police, was killed in a firefight with four drug suspects during an anti-narcotics operation at around 5:20 p.m. last Wednesday.

Domingo, with two other policemen, responded to report about an ongoing pot session inside a shanty occupied by Randy Lizardo, an ex-convict and a member of the Sigue-Sigue Sputnik Gang. The suspects fired at the policemen when they arrived. Domingo was killed while PO2 Harley Garcera was wounded.

From Tanza, Cavite, the President also visited the wake of the son of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo at the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels and Crematory on Araneta Ave. in Quezon City a few minutes before midnight. (Elena L. Aben)

