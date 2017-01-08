Fire Gypsy nanilat

TWELVE Races naman ang ating “bubunuin” sa pagpapatuloy ng 2017 “Philracom-MMTCI New Year Racing Festival” dito pa rin sa Metro Turf in Malvar-Tanuan City, Batangas.

Unlike yesterday, may 3 sets tayo ngayon nang mas popular na Winner-Take-All event at 2 sets each naman ng Pick-6, Pick-5 at Pick-4 events. So, diskarteng makunat, like I always say.



Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera ng Santa Ana kahapon (Friday) ang 1st set ng WTA covering Races 1 to 7 ay nagbigay pa nang malaking gantimpalang P66,366.20 at ang 2nd set nito (R3-9) ay P30,433.40.

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 9, ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod, ay ang La Special, Erick The Viking, Magical Bell, Takas, Silver Valley, King’s Guard, longshot Fire Gypsy, Escopeta at Yes Yes Yes or combinations 1-2-1-6-4-3-4-4-6.

Walang tumama sa tanging Super Six events sa last Race kung kaya nagkaroon dito ng Carry Over amount of P162,446.00 kung saan nagtambalan ang Yes Yes Yes, Bull Star Rising, Dream Lover, Angel Brulay, Alakdan at Seni Seviyorum.

Sa darating na January 15, ang nominated entries sa P1.5 Million Commissioner’s Cup na itatanghal sa San Lazaro Leisure Park ay ang Court of Honour, Dinalupihan, Dixie Gold, Hot And Spicy, Kanlaon, Low Profile, Manalig Ka, Silhouette, Sky Way at Underwood.

Itatakbo sa layung 1,750 Meters, ang nakataya ditto ay P900,000, P337,500, P187,500 at P75,000 for the 1st thru the 4th placers, respectively, plus Breeder’s purse of P60,000 to the breeder of the winning horse.

May Karera po tayo sa Lunes, Jan. 9, sa San Lazaro.

So there… see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Good luck!!! (Johnny Decena)

