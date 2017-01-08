LPA becomes ‘Auring’

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the Caraga region as the low pressure area east of Mindanao intensified into a tropical depression and given the local name “Auring.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Auring at 260 kilometers east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at around 10 a.m. Saturday.



It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is forecast to move west-northwest at 7 kph.

PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the country’s area of responsibility this year, will likely make landfall over Surigao del Norte or Surigao del Sur between tonight and tomorrow morning.

“It could maintain its tropical depression strength, the lowest cyclone category, until landfall but may still bring rains over a large portion of Visayas and Mindanao, including Palawan,” Estereja said.

Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur, which were placed under Signal No. 1, may experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains and gusty winds within the next 36 hours, he said.

Tomorrow, Estareja said Auring will cross Central Visayas, Caraga, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

By Tuesday, it will move across Zamboanga Peninsula, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and parts of Western Visayas, Estereja said.

Auring will cross Palawan towards the West Philippine Sea and leave the country’s area of responsibility by Wednesday, he said.

Estareja said moderate to heavy rains could be felt along the path of the cyclone while sea travel is risky over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

Residents in areas under Signal No. 1 were warned against possible floods and landslides, while fisher folk and those with small sea craft were advised not to venture out over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with light rains are expected over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon today.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country. (Ellalyn B. de Vera)

Related

comments