Metro P2P bus service suspended

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has suspended the services of an operator of a point-to-point bus system in Metro Manila.

The LTFRB announced that operations of the P2P buses from SM North, Trinoma, Eton Centris, SM Megamall, and Glorietta 5 are suspended starting today until its operator, Froehlich Tours Inc., secures its permit to transport passengers.



The LTFRB stopped the operations of Froehlich Tours Inc. after they discovered that its 90-day provisional authority has expired.

“To protect the riding public, the LTFRB temporarily suspended its operations effective immediately,” the LTFRB said.

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said that they halted the services of Froehlich’s 28 P2P bus units because of its PA and not due to a viral video that the company claimed caused the suspension.

Froehlich Tours Inc. chief executive officer Chris Bauer said in their official Facebook page that the LTFRB suspended its operations due to “a video and an unreasonable complaint from a certain netizen.”

(Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

Related

comments