MVP group lauds PSC’s initiative

TAGAYTAY CITY — Al Panlilio, who heads the MVP Sports Foundation that patronizes the country’s major sports, has praised the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in its quest to upgrade the level of play of the Filipino athlete.

“This was a great initiative of (PSC) chairman (William ‘Butch’ Ramirez) to have this kind of conversation and put everything on the table and know the problems and find out how to fix it,” said Panlilio.



The MVPSF, Panlilio insists, is fully supportive of the country’s bid to end its hunt for the Olympic gold medal.

“We almost did it in boxing and in weightlifting (with Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz) and if we can have more of the Hidilyan Diazes that we can develop, I mean, the more athletes, the more chances (of winning).”

The MVPSF has basketball and boxing as its main sports but also supports badminton, taekwondo, golf and football.

Panlilio, president of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas, was joined here by Ricky Vargas, head of boxing, and Ed Picson, who threw their all-out support to the PSC’s directives.

Ramirez, in turn, was appreciative of the MVP Group’s presence in the affair that was participated in by 40 national sports associations and even by key members of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

“Their presence made this event even more special,” said Ramirez.

