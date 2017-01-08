Nazarene vigil tonight; thousands expected

Thousands of devotees of the Black Nazarene from across the country are expected to gather at the Quirino Grandstand at the Rizal Park in Manila to take part in the series of activities at the “Pahalik sa Poong Nazareno” overnight vigil today.



Devotees that include the elderly, the sick, and persons with disabilities traditionally line up for hours for the Pahalik sa Poong Nazareno.

The Liturgy of the Hours and a midnight mass presided over by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will be held.

Other activities at the Quirino Grandstand today are a band parade, youth dance and drama presentations, and catechesis.

Monsignor Hernando Coronel, rector of the Quiapo Church, said they are “praying for a more peaceful and safer procession this year” as he asked the faithful for prayers for a successful celebration.

Yesterday afternoon, thousands of devotees of the revered Poong Hesus Nazareno, carrying sacred images in different sizes, including heirlooms and centuries-old icons, joined the procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene through the streets of Quiapo, Manila.

The replica procession is held yearly to decongest the number of devotees attending the feast day of the Black Nazarene every January 9.

Days before the pahalik, devotees patiently waited in line at the Quiapo Church to touch or kiss the image.

After the Liturgy of the Hours, the “Traslacion” or Black Nazarene procession from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church will be held in which millions of devotees are expected to attend.

(Christina I. Hermoso and Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

