Organic farmers get help

CAMBINOY, PALOMPON, Leyte – The office of Leyte Governor Petilla has extended financial assistance to a group of 27 farmers in this barangay who are into organic vegetable production and seaweeds farming projects here.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla in an interview with reporters here said that after the training conducted for the farmer’s group headed by its president Artemio Cabalida, the association passed the criteria set forth on the province’s program More Income on the Countryside.



Petilla said that his office has extended financial assistance and also agricultural supplies to the association like vegetable seeds and organic fertilizers, a flagship program of the Leyte province for countryside economic development.

he governor also extended financial assistance to the association’s seaweeds farming. As part of the support the governor turned over 6 pieces non-motorized boats to the seaweed project of the beneficiaries.

Petilla said that his office is helping the association register in any registering agency of the government to attain the juridical personality of the association and be able to transact legally with any government and private entity.

Petilla adds he gave P5,000 from his pocket for the organization to open bank account as an starting capital of the organization. (Restituto A. Cayubit)

