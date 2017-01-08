Relentless gov’t drive vs terror, drugs

President Duterte said that the government’s efforts against terrorism, illegal drugs, and corruption will continue without fail during a command conference with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police in Malacañang Friday.



In an interview over State-owned radio station DZRB, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the police and military gave the President security updates as well as the current law enforcement activities during the command conference.

Abella said Duterte reiterated his firm stance against corruption as well as his administration’s campaign against illegal drugs and terrorism.

“Ni-reiterate niya ang kanyang guidance regarding corruption lalo na, sinasabi niya ‘yan kasi hindi naman nawawala ‘yan just like that and then ‘yung campaign against drugs and terrorism,” Abella said. “Idiniin din ng Presidente na ‘yung kanyang commitment to end the ASG, ‘yung Abu Sayyaf Group,” he added.

Also discussed during the meeting was the ongoing peace process with the communist and secessionist groups.

The Palace official said the joint command conference lasted for two hours and described it as a “substantial and a very fruitful meeting which puts the President in touch once more with this branch of government.”

PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa briefed the President on their accomplishments in the PNP’s campaign against illegal drugs under “Oplan: Double Barrel.”

Data released by the PNP showed that 1,017,375 drug personalities surrendered to the police from July 1, 2016 to January 4. The PNP said 942,276 were drug users while 75,099 were drug pushers. (Elena L. Aben)

