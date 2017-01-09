Avoiding obesity

OBESITY is a gradually alarming issue in the Philippines.

According to the World Health Organization – Western Pacific Region Office (WHO-WPRO) there is raising concern for increased childhood overweight and obesity cases in the Philippines.

“Evidence shows that overweight and obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age,” the WHO-WPRO said.



Corollary to this, diabetes poses constant threat to Filipinos. According to the International Diabetes Federation – Western Pacific (IDF – WPR) in 2015, the prevalence of diabetes in adults ranging from 29 to 79 years old is 6.1 percent. The total number of cases of adults with diabetes is 3,506.5, with 1,840.6 of the total being undiagnosed.

Obesity is closely linked to diabetes.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Latin-American pop star Christina Aguilera lost to Filipina vocalist Josephine Roberto aka Banig during the International Star Search years ago.

Did you know that in 1960, LVN star Luz Valdez was considered for a role in a Hollywood movie? She was among the three talents being eyed by Twentieth Century Fox to play the role of Suzie Wong.

Did you know that top character actor Paquito Diaz was once a popular basketball star before he entered the movies?

Yes, Paquito also made a name for himself in local hoopdom when he skippered the FEU High basketball team to three (1951-54) consecutive championships in the UAAP basketball tournament and also when he played for the Ateneo Blue Eagles (senior team) in 1955-56.

The real name of Jaclyn Jose is Maryjane S. Guck.

