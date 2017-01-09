Barbie Forteza is ‘1st Star of GMA’

BEST ACTESS – Barbie Forteza may well be called “The First Star of GMA.” After all, her starrer, “Meant to Be,” is the first soap to air on GMA, starting today, right after “Alyas Robin Hood.”

People will probably ask, “Why oh why?” Well, why not? Behind the bubbly personality is a sensitive actress. In fact she won an international award, best actress at the 36th Oporto International Film Festival in Portugal (Director’s Week Section) for “Laut.”



So down with those eyebrows!

•

4 LEADING MEN – But back to “Meant to Be,” where Barbie has four leading men. They are Ivan Dorschener (half-British), Ken Chan (half-Chinese), Addy Raj (half-Indian), and Jak Roberto (pure Pinoy).

Now, who among them are “Meant to Be” the sweetheart of Barbie.

Watch “Meant to Be” and find out.

•

MOST REGAL – The presence of Miss Gloria Romero lends class, quality, prestige to the soap. She describes herself as the “oldest bagets” in the group, after which come semi-seniors Kempee de Leon and the “triplets” composed of Tina Paner, Sheryl Cruz, and Manilen Reynes.

In any crowd, Miss Romero stands out, the most regal of all movie queens. And yet so kind and approachable, loved by all.

In the ’50s, yearly official box-office results are announced. Of the Top 10 money-makers eight were Gloria Romero starrers.

•

OTHER STARS – The other stars of “Meant to Be” are Sef Cadayona, Stephanie Sol, Mika de la Cruz, Zymic Jaranilla.

Let’s not forget the creative minds behind the soap.

“Meant to Be” is a product of the visionary mind of Palanca Awardee Renei Dimla (concept creator and head writer); under the tutelage of the creative team headed by Roy Iglesias (creative director), Jake Tordesillas (primetime slot 3 block head), Agnes Gagelonia-Uligan (primetime 3 head), under the capable supervision of the production team of GMA drama headed by Lilybeth G. Rasonable (SVP for ETV), Redgie Magno (VP for drama), Cheryl Ching-Sy (AVP for drama), Hazel Felizmenio Abonita (program manager), and Lani Sandoval (executive producer).

Under the direction of LA Madridejos, catch “Meant to Be” beginning Jan. 9 right after “Alyas Robin Hood” on GMA Telebabad.

Under the direction of LA Madridejos, catch "Meant to Be" beginning Jan. 9 right after "Alyas Robin Hood" on GMA Telebabad.

