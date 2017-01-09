Box Office: ‘Rogue One’ narrowly beats ‘Hidden Figures’ to win weekend

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” edged “Hidden Figures” in the race for the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated $22 million at 4,175 locations, estimates showed Sunday.



“Hidden Figures,” a comedy-drama about pioneering African-American women in the early days of the American space program, trailed by only $200,000 with $21.8 million at 2,471 sites. So the positions could reverse when final figures for weekend are released Monday.

Snowy weather in the Eastern United States held down overall moviegoing during Friday and Saturday. (Reuters)

