Cabinet tackles ‘LeniLeaks’ today

The alleged plot to overthrow the government contained in documents called “LeniLeaks” will be high on the agenda of President Duterte’s meeting with the Cabinet today.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the government intends to “get to the bottom” of the sinister plot against the President and determine possible criminal charges against those involved.



We will talk in the Cabinet tomorrow (Monday). I will bring this up. (National Security Adviser) Secretary Jun Esperon will bring this up. And we will see kung ano iyong veracity nung reports na iyon,” Andanar said.

Andanar said Esperon is expected to conduct an investigation into the anti-Duterte plot reportedly being initiated by some Filipino-Americans to check possible criminal charges.

“We will open it to discussion and we will see kung ano – kasi siyempre ang NSA, sila iyong meron talagang kapasidad para imbestigahan ito kung ito ay cyber crime, lahat ng puwedeng gawin para ma-verify iyong veracity nung dokumento, totoo ba ito o hindi,” he added.

Andanar made the remarks after the online leak of the alleged email exchanges among Filipino-Americans plotting to undermine the President. The online exchange also supposedly involved the Office of the Vice President.

Andanar said the email conversations, recently uncovered by popular bloggers Sass Rogando and Thinking Pinoy, included talk about how to attack the President and former Sen. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as well as counter the attacks on Robredo. “Very sensitive iyong nilalaman nung conversation,” he said.

Asked if he believes the LeniLeaks controversy, Andanar said he prefers to give the opposition the benefit of the doubt. “Huwag tayong maghusga kaagad. Let us not conclude,” said Andanar who conducted a podcast on “LeniLeaks: Truth or Lies” last Saturday night that gained more than 23,000 views.

On whether the President has learned about the supposed plot against him, Andanar said: “Usually naman lahat naman ng alam ko, alam ni Secretary Esperon ay alam din ng Pangulo. Pero bukas we will talk about it extensibly.”

(Genalyn D. Kabiling)

