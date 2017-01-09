Duterte satisfied with security

President Duterte is satisfied with the intensified security preparations for the safety and protection of devotees commemorating the Feast of the Black Nazarene today.

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag said the President is confident that both the police and military have taken steps to keep the devotees safe during the massive religious event.



“The President naman is satisfied and he knows na if there is something that worries him it would be the threat of the retaliation from terrorist groups,” Banaag said in an interview with State-owned DZRB.

“Somehow, he knows that the PNP, the AFP are doing their best, LGUs are doing their best to make sure that any threat, any attempt of untoward incident would not push through,” she added.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar had assured the government is ready to quell any reported security threats arising from some lawless groups to the massive religious event.

“The PNP has been outstandingly managing the security of the Black Nazarene feast for years now. It will be the same this year,” Andanar said in a text message.

Millions of devout Catholics are expected to commemorate the Black Nazarene feast, particularly join the processions set in Manila and other parts of the country. The government earlier placed security forces on alert after receiving information on possible terror threats to the Black Nazarene feast. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

