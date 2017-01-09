Ex-pros key Alab win

Val Acuña and Jeric Fortuna hit a pair of three-pointers late as Alab Pilipinas foiled the repeated rallies of the Kaohsiung Truth for an 86-77 victory yesterday in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Kaohsiung Municipal High School gym in Taiwan.



Acuna’s right-corner trey gave Alab an 81-71 lead with 1:36 remaining, before Fortuna connected off a pass by Ray Parks Jr. to make it 84-77, dousing cold water on a quick six straight points by the Truth courtesy of import Cedrick Oliver.

The two ABL veterans made the key baskets, allowing Alab to score its third win in five games, all at the expense of the Taiwanese side.

Ray Parks Jr. sizzled for 28 points, bringing his total scoring output to 99 against the Truth this season, while adding eight rebounds and six assists for Alab in the victory.

New import Sampson Carter made a good impression in his debut for the Mac Cuan-coached Alab, posting 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes of action.

Acuna had his best performance of the season with 10 points, spiked by two triples, while Fortuna’s trey was his only basket of the contest even as he added four rebounds and three assists. (JT)

