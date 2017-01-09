Leyte begins egg–laying program

Barangay Tombo, Alang-alang, Leyte – The provincial government of this province has launched recently a poultry layer egg production pilot project aimed to teach the farmers in the localities about poultry production.



In an interview with reporters Leyte Governor Leopoldo Petilla said the pilot poultry project will serve as the training ground for the farmers who are the survivors of super typhoon Yolanda to venture into poultry production as an additional source of income for the coconut farmers.

Petilla said they are encouraging the coconut farmers whose plantation were devastated by typhoon Yolanda to go into intercropping their coconut fields with vegetables or venture into livestock or poultry raising while they are still rehabilitating their coconut farms.

The governor said that it takes 4 to 7 years for the coconut to bear fruit depending upon the variety planted.

The beneficiary organization, Barangay Tombo Farmers Association manages and operate the project under the supervision and control of the office of the provincial agricultural services of the Leyte province.

The first batch of the egg layers is composed of 1,400 layers capable of laying eggs daily and can produce about 40 trays with each tray having 30 eggs. (Restituto Cayubit)

