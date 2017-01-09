Oust-Duterte plot won’t prosper – Malacañang

Some groups may be desperately trying to unseat President Duterte via unconstitutional means but they would not prosper, Malacañang declared yesterday.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said no ouster plot against the President, even in the guise of People Power, would succeed since he enjoys the support of the majority of Filipinos.



Andanar encouraged these anti-government groups to respect the Constitution that has given Duterte a six-year mandate.

“It’s not a secret that some groups are not happy with the loss of their candidate. They cannot accept defeat and do not respect the Constitution that gave the President a six-year mandate. And just because they don’t like him, they want to stage another people power,” Andanar said in Filipino during a radio interview.

“This is why the country had fallen behind. When they don’t like the President, they want to kick out the incumbent, stage a People Power, take measures outside the Constitution,” he lamented.

Andanar maintained that a recent survey showed that the President still enjoys high public trust and approval ratings despite criticisms hurled by some groups about his war on drugs.

“The reported ouster plot is contrary to what the people want. A Pulse Asia survey showed 83 percent are in favor of the President,” he said.

Displeased with the performance of the President, some Filipino-Americans supporting Vice President Leni Robredo are supposedly plotting against the President. The alleged anti-Duterte plot was reportedly contained in the email exchanges among the Fil-Americans leaked online.

Andanar described such attempts to remove the President from office outside the Constitution as “unconstitutional.”

“They have become impatient. They were unable to get what they want so they resort to ouster calls. But you know, we should follow the rule of law, the Constitution,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

