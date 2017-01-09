Pacquiao eyes producing Christian films

Senator Manny Pacquiao is eyeing a return to showbiz this year, maybe not as actor but producer of Christian films.

“Nag-i-isip ako gumawa, wala kasing ganu’n ngayon,” he said in a short interview held at the opening of Ka Tunying’s Café inside NAIA Terminal 3.

The prized boxer could also star in it, of course.



“Kung kailangan pwede din,” said he who headlined such films as “Anak Ng Kumander” and “Wapakman” in the past.

“Basta kung sakali, gusto ko gumawa ng Christian films. Pwedeng ako bida or as producer lang. Ang gusto ko lang maka-inspire sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Asked for possible ideas he is toying with, Pacquiao mentioned the story of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers; and Daniel, the prophet thrown into a lion’s den.

“Pwede din isang modern story na hindi galing sa Bible pero magbigay inspiration sa tao,” the senator said.

As for his kids appearing in those projects, he said, “Focus na lang muna sila sa school.”

Note his sons Jimuel and Michael are now endorsers of a popular apparel brand.

“’Yun lang naman hilig nila so okay na ’yang pa model-model minsan.”

To those wondering when he will return to the boxing ring, he said, “Ipaubaya na lang natin ’yan sa Panginoon.”

Pacquiao described 2016 as a very good year for him.

“God has been merciful, my family is so blessed, happy ako at tsaka may peace of mind.” He hopes the same for everyone.

“Ang prayer ko nga sa 2017 na every Filipino will have prosperity and success at tsaka ang bayan natin na malayo sa mga kalamidad.” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan) (NR RAMOS)

