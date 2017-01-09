Panawagan ng religious leaders: Stop the killings

Umapela kahapon ang religious leaders mula sa Protestant at Roman Catholic churches kay President Duterte na tuldukan na ang malupit at walang habas na pagpatay sa mga bata, kabataan at inosenteng tao na nadadamay lamang sa giyera laban sa illegal drugs.

Ginawa ng Rise Up for Rights and Life (RURL) leaders ang apela kasabay ng paghingi ng hustisya para sa tatlong biktima ng December 28 Bagong Silang massacre sa Caloocan na inilibing na kahapon.



“The Duterte administration also asked for forgiveness for the thousands of Filipino citizens who have died since he took power on July 1 that it considered to be ‘collateral damage,’ without any promise of restitution and the dispensation of justice,’’ sabi ng RURL.

Pahayag pa nila na sa kabila ng kanyang paghingi ng tawad, nanatiling matigas si Duterte sa kaniyang desisyon na gumamit ng bala para sa drug users, tulak ng droga at mga inosenteng biktima, sa halip na bigyang pansin ang imbestigasyon sa 6,000 kaso ng pagpatay na naganap dahil sa tila pagkunsinti sa “vigilante justice” sa panahon ng drug war.

“How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?” katanungan na hinango ng religious leaders sa lyrics ng “Blowin’ in the Wind” ni Bob Dylan.

Nilagdaan ang apela nina Fr. Gilbert Billena at Fr. Ben Alforque; Rev. Marie Sol Villalon ng United Methodist Church (UMC) at Bishop Reuel N.O. Marigza ng United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP.)

“We bury the dead and not the call for JUSTICE! Rise Up for Rights and Life accompanies bereaved families in burying their children after another senseless killing in a poor community. A so-called ‘War On Drugs’ must not be allowed to devalue the lives of the poor and cover-up injustices committed against our nation’s youth and people,” pahayag nina Billena, Alforque, Villalon at Marigza.

Isang misa ang ginanap kahapon sa St. Paul of the Cross Parish sa Phase 8A, Bagong Silang, Caloocan City, bago inihatid sa huling hantungan ang tatlong teenagers na napatay sa Caloocan. (Chito Chavez)

Related

comments