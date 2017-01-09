Sarah-Lloydie teamup set this year

After 4 years, Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz – better known as the Ashlloyd loveteam – will be reuniting in the big screen.

Star Creatives’ Chief Operating Officer Malou N. Santos confirmed the news of the Sarah-John Lloyd reunion project on her Instagram.



Santos posted a photo of Geronimo posing beside a standee of Cruz and captioned it “Coming.soon.2017.”

Screenwriter Carmi Raymundo – who worked with the loveteam in “It Takes A Man and A Woman” and “You Changed My Life” – also teased the fans about the upcoming project of the reel couple.

ABS-CBN’s Advertising and Promotions manager, Mico del Rosario said the project is going to be “#Exciting.”

Besides the year of its release, no other details about the movie has been revealed.

Fans, including some celebs, expressed their excitement for the upcoming Sarah-John Lloyd project.

“OMG!!!! Sarah-John Lloyd fan po ako!!” Miles Ocampo, who have worked with the pair in their past three rom-com films, tweeted. (MB Entertainment)

