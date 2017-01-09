Toni Gonzaga returns to hosting ‘PBB’ after giving birth

ACTRESS-singer Toni Gonzaga-Soriano returned to her hosting chores in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” on ABS-CBN four months after she gave birth to Severiano Elliott.

“Grabe ang pagbabago sa buhay ko ngayon. Parang life has a whole new meaning. Kaya pala ako nabuhay kasi meron pala akong buhay na iluluwal,” said Gonzaga following a chat with Big Brother in the show’s confession room.



Asked about her baby, Gonzaga said: “Ang taba, napakataba kuya.”

The new mom said that she missed celebrating Christmas in Big Brother’s house.

“Iba ‘yung experience ko nung Pasko. Sa buong buhay ko, feeling ko first time ko nag – Pasko nung Christmas and nung New Year,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga has been hosting PBB since it started in 2005. “Parang first time ko ulit mag – PBB sa 11 years.”

Seve is the first child of Gonzaga and Soriano.

Gonzaga and Soriano got married in June 2015.

Some of the films which Soriano directed include “Thelma,” “Transit,” “Kid Kulafu,” and “Dukot.”

Gonzaga, 32, was last seen in the blockbuster films “Starting over Again,” and “You’re My Boss.” She regularly appears on the Sunday variety show “ASAP” and the sitcom “Home Sweetie Home” both on the Kapamilya network.

