Abs-cbn, thankful for love and support of Filipino families

ABS-CBN is grateful for another year spent with Filipino families across the country who continuously tuned in to the Kapamilya network throughout the year for information and entertainment.

Once again, ABS-CBN has become a part of the Filipino families’ daily viewing habits as it obtained an average audience share of 45% in the entire Philippines or 11 points higher than GMA Network’s 34 percent, based on Kantar Media national TV ratings data covering both urban and rural homes from 1 Jan to 31 Dec 2016.



Apart from the high audience share and TV ratings, ABS-CBN is thankful for the love that Filipinos have shown as reflected in the numerous awards from different award-giving bodies.

Leading the way among entertainment programs that touched and captivated Filipino audiences is primetime favorite “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which has an average national TV rating of 40%. The show has been the most watched regularly airing program in the Philippines, captivating the Filipino audience by promoting love for family and country, and the values of service, humility, camaraderie, and integrity as demonstrated by the protagonist Cardo, played by Coco Martin, and his family and friends in the show.

Also gaining affinity among viewers with stories that mirror the challenges and values in the lives of Filipinos are shows like “Pangako Sa’ Yo” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, “Dolce Amore” of Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, “Magpahanggang Wakas” featuring Jericho Rosales and Arci Muñoz, “The Story of Us” of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim.

Viewers also followed ABS-CBN’s afternoon series “Doble Kara,” “Tubig at Langis,” and “The Greatest Love” that emphasize the value of family as well as “MMK” that features true-to-life stories of Filipinos.

Children also learned about good values in ABS-CBN programs like “Super D” and “Wansapanataym,” a top-rater during weekends, while “Goin Bulilit” encouraged them to laugh and have fun. Kids also found a new show where they can learn about the environment, culture, arts, and family in the new educational show “Oyayi.”

Through the game, variety, and reality shows, Filipinos witnessed as one family fulfillment of dreams in programs like “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP,” “Minute to Win It,” “The Voice PH,” “The Voice Kids,” “Dance Kids,” “Pilipinas Got Talent,” “I Love OPM,” “We Love OPM,” and “Celebrity Playtime.”

ABS-CBN News also led in keeping the public informed on the most important issues in the country with “TV Patrol” as the number one newscast in the country, while the “Pilipinas Presidential Debate 2016” also turned out to be the highest-rating program in 2016 hitting a national TV rating of 40.6% last May.

