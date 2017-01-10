‘Auring’ weakens into LPA after hitting land

Tropical depression “Auring” has weakened into a low pressure area after crossing parts of the Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA has lifted all tropical cyclone warnings over areas affected by Auring.



However, the LPA, which was located at 40 kilometers east of Mactan City in Cebu at around 8 a.m. yesterday, is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar.

The weather bureau warned residents in these areas against possible floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Fisherfolk and those with small sea crafts were also alerted against moderate to occasionally rough seas over the eastern coasts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. (Ellalyn B. de Vera)

Related

comments