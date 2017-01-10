Brrr! Baguio City records coldest day

A chilly Monday greeted Baguio residents and tourists with air temperature dropping to its lowest so far this year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said temperature reading in Baguio City was 11.0 degrees Celsius at around 5 a.m. on Monday, making it the coldest day so far this year.



Based on the PAGASA data, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Baguio City was 6.3 degrees Celsius on January 18, 1961.

Estareja adds Monday’s minimum air temperature surpassed the previous lowest temperature this year in Baguio City at 11.5 degrees Celsius registered on January 8.

The cold weather is attributed to the strong northeast monsoon or Amihan affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Based on the PAGASA’s four-day extended outlook, the minimum temperature in the City of Pines is expected to range between 12 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila registered its coldest day so far this year last Sunday with 19.0 degrees Celsius. It was particularly recorded at the PAGASA Science Garden monitoring station in Quezon City.

The temperature reading on Monday was slightly higher but still relatively cold at 20.4 degrees Celsius around 7:50 a.m., Estareja said.

The coldest day in history in Metro Manila was registered twice on February 4, 1987 and December 30, 1988 at 15.1 degrees Celsius. (ELLALYN B. DE VERA)

