Duterte to confront mayors tied to drugs

President Duterte plans to lock himself in a room with mayors linked to illegal drugs and confront them about their criminal activities.

The mayors will be summoned at Malacañang and asked to tell the truth or else resign from their posts.

“Dito medyo brutal ng kaunti. Huwag ninyo akong lokohin,” said Duterte who threatened to deprive them of “supervisory powers over the police” as well as remove their security.



“Kung ang syudad nila there’s a thriving shabu business there, meaning to say you are not working as a mayor,” he said.

Speaking during the mass oath-taking of government officials yesterday in Malacañang, Duterte vowed to disclose the names in the thick narco-list in his possession.

“The next batch would really be… Tatawagin ko ang mga mayors. i-lock ko. Kami-kami lang. Sabihin ko talaga sa kanila…Ganun kakapal pakita ko sa inyo.. hanapin mo pangalan mo diyan mayor. Tang-ina pag nandyan ang pangalan, talagang may problema ka. Talagang papatayin kita,” he warned.

“Either you resign or make a clean breast of everything, come up with a clean nose and we’ll talk,” said the President, who has thick list of names of politicians tagged in the illegal drug trade.

Duterte also said he intends to release the names of government officials allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

“I will make it public. Binitawan ko na so you can get a look of who’s there or who’s not,” he said about the narco list which he asked to be vetted by law enforcement agencies.

A few politicians have been previously identified by the President but have all denied drug allegations. The narco list supposedly includes names of thousands of governors, mayors, judges, policemen and barangay officials.

Apart from the crackdown on narco-politicians, he said all big shabu dealers will also be neutralized soon. “Shabu must end because patay tayo. For as long as there is a shabu, the addiction will continue and it will bring us down to the dogs,” he said.

In the same speech, the President said they found a link between terrorism and illegal drugs in Mindanao. “Bakit malakas ang shabu sa Mindanao? Kasi ito sila, they are driving the war using shabu as if you will, pati sila mismo,” he said.

Some groups are driven by money while others are selling shabu at any price “to just lull the mind of the person, complacency or whatever.”

He said the twin problems of terrorism and illegal drugs were the reason the military decided to shut down communications signals amid the Black Nazarene event in parts of the country. (GENALYN D. KABILING)

