Duterte urges Nazarene devotees to pray for PH

Amazed by the “phenomenal expression of faith” of devotees on the Feast of the Black Nazarene, President Duterte has asked Filipinos to offer prayers for the country amid the battle against injustice and corruption, among others.

In a message on the observance of the religious event, the President said his administration recognizes the strong faith of Filipinos as shown by the devotion to the revered Black Nazarene to overcome the “most insurmountable odds.”



“Good fortunes are usually borne out of hard work and perseverance. Prayers are likely answered because we do not give up or get tired from asking God for the fulfillment of our heart’s desires. Such is the phenomenal expression of faith of the millions of devotees in the form of gratitude, petition, and sacrifice shown in the image of the Black Nazarene every feast day on the 9th of January every year,” the President said.

“Through our fervent prayers for the country, let us join the Catholic faithful in the passionate observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene,” he said.

As millions joined the Black Nazarene procession in Manila and other parts of the country, the President highlighted that Filipinos are prayerful.

“We are neither exhausted by praying constantly nor do we ever falter in expressing our religious fervor. Despite the passage of time, we relentlessly fight against injustice and lies; abuse of power; and the corruption that eats up the soul,” he said.

Duterte cited the Filipinos’ unwavering faith in the Lord despite being confronted with daily challenges.

(Genalyn D. Kabiling)

