It’s now Arum vs Koncz

The race is on between Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum and Manny Pacquiao’s Canadian adviser Mike Koncz for the bragging rights over the choice of opponent and venue of the Filipino boxing legend’s April fight.

“While Bob Arum has the authority to negotiate for Manny Pacquiao, we are also looking at the possibility of bringing the fight to the Middle East,” Koncz said yesterday when contacted by the Bulletin over plans by Arum to import Pacquiao to Australia to face Jeff Horn on April 23.



Koncz says Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates are slugging it out over Pacquiao’s promotional rights for a fight there.

“If I see the seriousness of their bids, I will be flying over there to finalize things,” said Koncz, who aligned himself with the eight-division champion more than a decade ago.

Arum is also working closely with New Zealand-based Duco Promotions and is in fact meeting with the company’s inner circle on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) in Las Vegas.

“The bottom line is we are looking for the best financial package for Manny,” said Koncz, upbeat that the UAE group has what it takes not only to match the offer but likewise surpass the party Arum is negotiating with.

Arum said over the weekend that Australia, specifically the city of Brisbane, the country’s third largest city, is determined to stage a Pacquiao fight against the unbeaten native Horn.

There is a tremendous promise of making money if Pacquiao fights Down Under, according to Arum, who intends to sell the fight on pay-per-view in Australia and New Zealand.

