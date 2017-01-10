New Prosecutor General vows swift action on cases

Newly appointed Prosecutor General Victor Sepulvida vowed yesterday to resolve all cases in the prosecutors’ offices of the Department of Justice “swiftly and fairly.”



Immediately after his appointment by President Duterte and his presentation to the media by Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II, Sepulvida said he will meet with senior prosecutors for an update of all cases at the DoJ.

“I intend to meet with the senior deputy prosecutors to brief me especially about the many pending cases,” Sepulvida said.

“To me, all cases are the same. There is no such thing as big high-profile cases. It will only depend on the evidence. The prosecution has always been fair because their actions are dictated by merits of the case,” he said. (Rey G. Panaligan)

